The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
4:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence. The suspect had left the scene prior to units arriving. Two warrants have been issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Frank Leroy Ross, age 54, of Middle Point. He has one misdemeanor one charge of domestic violence and one felony five charge of violation of protection order.
7:06 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a unresponsive subject.
7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point.
8 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Miller Poling Road in Jackson Township to check an open line 911 call.
9:37 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.
10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
10:46 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Joshua J. Carroll, age 35, of Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject.
12:29 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.
4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.
6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a subject trespassing on the property.
8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Jackson Township on a complaint of two stray dogs on the property.
