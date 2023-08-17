VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
12:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a commercial alarm.
12:18 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
1:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject reported as being unconscious.
4:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.
4:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire on a theft complaint.
9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a report of an abandoned vehicle on the roadway.
10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a report of breaking and entering.
12:58 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Bowers Road in Union Township on a report of three loose dogs.
1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:11 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject with chest pain.
3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for an ill subject.
4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit 1, a 2014 black Chevy Malibu driven by a Thea Diss, was westbound on US 30 near State Route 49. Diss stated she swerved to avoid a driver who turned off State Route 49 that turned onto US 30. The Malibu then left the roadway, striking three roadway signs before coming to rest on Payne Road. No injuries were reported.
5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.
6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a domestic dispute.
7:10 p.m. – Deputies met with a resident from the Village of Scott on a complaint of harassment and threats.
11:43 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS, were dispatched to a residence on State Route 116 in Ridge Township for a medical alarm - unknown status of patient.
