VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023
5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing.
10:29 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs in the area.
11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart. Unit one, a 2003 EZGO 2 Golf Cart driven by a juvenile, appeared to be traveling south on North Main Street in Convoy. The driver stated her foot slipped between the go peddle and the brake and she panicked. It seemed that after her foot got stuck, the golf cart veered to the left, striking the curb on the opposite side of the street, and flipping the golf cart on its right side. The juvenile was transported by Convoy EMS to Van Wert Ohio Health with minor injuries.
12:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject having cardiac issues.
2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.
3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate to a complaint.
3:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a cardiac issue.
4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate to a complaint.
4:31 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township reference to being scammed of money from someone claiming to be a deputy from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is not soliciting for funds.
6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of three ATVs being driven on the roadway.
7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a suspicious vehicle in the drive.
8:20 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Adrian Daniels, age 23, of Middle Point, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:50 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. Cody Gheen, age 27, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
