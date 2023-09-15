The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
2:34 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.
5:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Township to check a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.
7:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate a reported death. The Van Wert County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. No suspicious circumstances are suspected.
11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:24 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio City Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a subject with a possible stroke.
11:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of fraud.
12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of a protection order violation. Frank Leroy Ross Jr, age 54, of Van Wert, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Raymond Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell off a ladder.
6:38 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony theft of a motor vehicle. Tyler David Dunn, age 33, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to investigate a report of a suspicious phone call.
9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
