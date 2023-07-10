The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, July 6, 2023
3:52 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on State Route 697 in Washington Township for a subject feeling dizzy.
7:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in Jennings Township for the report of two small children walking in the roadway.
8:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a decreased level of consciousness.
1:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for an unconscious subject.
2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a domestic dispute.
3:35 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.
3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a unwanted subject on the property.
4:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.
4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.
5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Union Township on a report of a vehicle sitting along the roadway.
5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of criminal mischief.
6:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for trespassing in a habitation with a person present. Jacob Ross Mayer, age 33, of Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of burglary and theft. The incident remains under investigation.
10:01 p.m. – Deputies, along with Spencerville EMS, responded to a residence on State Route 116 in Jennings Township for a possible overdose of medications.
10:26 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
