VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, July 27, 2023
7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 81 in York Township for a report of a large deer in the roadway.
8:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township. Unit one, a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Todd Knudsen of Michigan, was southbound on US Route 127 at a rate of 55 mph. Unit two, a 2018 Ford Transit driven by Shannon Kitchen of Lima, was westbound on State Route 81 when it approached the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 81 and US Route 127. Kitchen advised a house trailer on a semi in front of him waved him on and at this time Kitchen checked both lanes of travel and proceeded into the intersection. The Suburban, continuing southbound on 127, then struck the Transit in the passenger rear. Kitchen failed to yield at this intersection causing the Suburban to strike the Transit. No injuries reported.
9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Middle Creek Cemetery.
10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.
11:10 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.
11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint on trucks driving down Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township.
2:38 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.
4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:13 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police at a motor vehicle crash on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert.
7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a subject loitering.
8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township on a report of a cow in the roadway.
11:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of an attempted burglary.
