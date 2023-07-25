VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, July 20, 2023
12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rogers Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 49 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township on a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle.
1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of theft.
2 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.
3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a subject parking by a fire hydrant.
3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on State Route 118 in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a knee injury.
6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a subject walking on U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township. Subject was dressed in black and hard to see in the storm.
6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township on a report of a tree down across the roadway.
6:26 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a tree down and a subject trapped under it.
6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of utility lines down across the roadway.
6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Augustine Road in Liberty Township for a report of a tree down across the roadway.
6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township to remove a large branch from the roadway.
6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a tree down across the roadway.
7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on westbound U.S. Route 30 east of Boroff Road in Ridge Township concerning a jack-knifed semi. Upon the officer's arrival, both the driver and passenger were out of the vehicle. The driver stated he was traveling at approximately 55 mph as he approached heavy rain and wind. He said the wind forced the semi-truck to jackknife in the median. The scene was photographed and all proper documentation was obtained. The median had been filling with a green liquid determined to be diesel fuel from the semi. The driver, Markrise Navilus of Orlando, Florida, stated they had just fueled in Lima. There was approximately 150 gallons in each tank. It appeared only one of the tanks had been ruptured. The fire department was contacted due to the diesel spill. EPA and Van Wert County EMA were also on scene to deal with the fuel. Hague Towing towed the semi, which was carrying mail for the United States Postal Service, from the scene. The left lane of the highway was closed while the right lane remained open throughout the investigation. No injuries were reported.
7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a parking complaint.
8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been involved in a domestic in the City of Van Wert.
