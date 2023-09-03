VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
1:03 a.m. – Deputies at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds investigated a complaint of disorderly conduct.
7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
8:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township for a semi-truck stuck in the ditch with the roadway blocked. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a resident hitting golf balls at other residents’ property.
3:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of being assaulted.
4:53 p.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for first degree misdemeanor domestic violence and fifth degree felony violation of protection order. Frank Leroy Ross, age 54, of Middle Point, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:02 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for bond violation. Trenton Thomas Harker, age 24, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.
6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Haley Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
8:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject having an asthma attack.
8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township for a report of an injured deer.
11:07 p.m. – Deputies are investigating a report of a hit skip motor vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.