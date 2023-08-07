VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
2 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.
8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a male subject sitting along the edge of the roadway.
8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.
11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township. Unit one, a 1997 Ford truck driven by Ronald W. Grieshaber of Van Wert, was travelling westbound on Middle Point Road at 5 mph with the hazards on. He then turned them off and attempted to make a turn with a signal into the residence of 14580 Middle Point Road. At this time unit two, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Kendall Bollenbacher of Van Wert, also westbound, went to go pass the truck while the hazards were on. The truck struck the Fusion in the rear passenger. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.
12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township.
12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist on U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township.
1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a private property motor vehicle crash.
3 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Hayden Kyler Marsee, age 21, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.
4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavette Road in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.
4:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.
6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog being locked in a car.
7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.
8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.
8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.
8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
