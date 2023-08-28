The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
8:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to assist a disabled motorist.
10:44 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.
10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a transient.
10:51 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Delphos EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood pressure.
1:08 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.
1:30 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog.
1:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.
5:02 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment and threats.
7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a loose dog.
7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.
