The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023
3:11 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire and Willshire Fire to a residence on Main Street in Glenmore for a carbon monoxide alarm.
5:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
10:10 a.m. – The dog warden responded to a residence on Davis Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog.
10:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Justin Lee Frazier, age 36, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Bergner Road in Union Township.
12:03 p.m. – Deputies located a K9 that had been struck in the roadway at a location on State Route 697 in Washington Township.
3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 127 on a complaint of trespassing.
4:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.
5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.
7:50 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Elks Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.
9:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.