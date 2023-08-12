The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
4:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject.
9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Myers Road in Willshire Township on a report of mailbox damage.
11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.
5:10 p.m. – Deputies, along with Grover Hill EMS, responded to a location on Defiance Trail Road in HoaglinTownship for a crash on private property involving a golf cart. A Club Car golf cart, driven by Gerald Rogers, was southbound in his yard at 16771 Defiance Trail. Rogers was standing in his golf cart when he stepped on the accelerator. He struck a utility pole and possibly sustained a serious injury. He was transported to Van Wert Health by Grover Hill EMS.
7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Road in Ridge Township to act as a peace officer.
9 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Snyder Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of a foreign substance being placed in a fuel tank of a motor vehicle.
9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog.
9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject walking in the roadway.
