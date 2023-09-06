The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
4:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
9:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to assist Grover Hill EMS for a subject not breathing in the Village of Grover Hill.
11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of the Middle Point Municipal Building being vandalized.
12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of criminal damage.
1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to investigate a report of a possible assault.
3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless operation.
3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence area on John Brown Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject removed property.
3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of theft and vandalism.
4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject with chest pain.
9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.
9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponsellor Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of domestic violence. Zachary James Brooks, age 30, of Convoy, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Brooks was charged with strangulation, a fifth degree felony.
10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert City Police.
