The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023
4:30 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of theft from a residence on State Route 709 in Liberty Township.
7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kneller Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject.
10:11 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject that located property in Liberty Township that was previously reported stolen from a location on State Route 709.
10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Linden Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a hunter trespassing.
11:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township on a report of a grass fire.
2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.
5:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid with Spencerville Fire at a location on Kill Road for a possible barn fire.
7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 81 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject.
8:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Blaine Street in the Village of Scott reference to theft of property that occurred at a woods on Taylor Road in Union Township.
9:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
