The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023
2:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Union Township on a complaint of trespassing.
10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Harrison Township to pickup property that had been located.
11:41 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on complaint of a possible protection order violation.
12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist in the roadway.
1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pleasant Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a subject.
1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.
4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash. Unit one was a 2012 Chrysler Caravan driven by Kyle Andrew Hammons of rural Van Wert. It drove off the side of the street, striking a utility pole and had to be towed from the scene. Members of C.E.R.T. stood by until the utility pole could be replaced.
5:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township. Philip D. Schwartz, age 30, from Jennings Township, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility charged with first degree misdemeanor domestic violence.
8:36 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Lance J. Thompson, age 41, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Route 49 in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.
9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment.
11:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.
