The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, July 9, 2023
12:32 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.
12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of loud music in the area of Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy.
12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.
6:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for an unresponsive subject.
9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township on a report of a subject blowing grass into the roadway.
1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
2:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.
4:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject passed out.
4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the roadway.
5:44 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. James W. Vibbertof Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a stray dog on the property.
7:07 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to a location on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for the report of a tractor fire.
7:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ries Road in York Township for a subject with back pain.
9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.