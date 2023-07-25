VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, July 23, 2023
9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported. Unit one was a 2016 Hyundai Genesis driven by Jacob Langley of Fort Wayne. Langley lost control of the vehicle, which went off the left side of the roadway, slid through the median, across the eastbound lanes of travel, off the left side of the road, coming to rest in a ditch. During the investigation, it was found the driver was in possession of stolen property. The vehicle may have been stolen out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Langley, age 29, from Fort Wayne, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and charged with receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree.
10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.
12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.
1:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township to check automated report of a possible crash. It was found to be a subject riding a bike who dropped his phone and caused the call to generate a possible emergency.
2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a car window being busted out.
5:50 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Auglaize County wanting to report being assaulted while at a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township.
6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of animals possibly being abused.
6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
7:45 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint of criminal damage that occurred at a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township.
7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist with a flat tire.
10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to check the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
