The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, July 16, 2023
2:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.
4:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a domestic dispute.
5:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
5:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.
10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.
11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of a small child out alone.
3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Morgan Road in Jennings Township to check the welfare of a subject having a mental crisis. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.
3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.
5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:53 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a infant having a seizure.
7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire.
