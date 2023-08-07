The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023
2:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject found deceased. The Van Wert County Coroners Office responded to the scene; no foul play is suspected.
9:46 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.
1:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of an electrical fire inside a barn located on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township.
2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on State Line Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to check an abandoned 911 call. There had been an incidence of domestic violence. Brandon Lee Chalfant, age 18, of Willshire, was arrested on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
4;45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an unwanted subject.
4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Route 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.
7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two stray dogs at the property.
10:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault.
