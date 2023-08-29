The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.
12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot at a location on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point.
6:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
7:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of smoke that filled her house from someone burning brush earlier.
10:57 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren and Willshire Fire, responded to a fire alarm at a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township.
11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upperman Road in Washington Township to check an open door at the residence.
1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a disabled motorist.
3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an assault.
3:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in the Village of Willshire about a violation of a protection order.
3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 709 in York Township on a report of what might be old grenades being located inside two ammo cans inside a barn. The Allen County Ohio Bomb Squad was requested and responded to the scene. The devices were found to be military smoke grenades, and one that contained CS Gas (tear gas). The bomb squad destroyed four smoke grenades due to them being deteriorated along with the CS canister due to it not having a fuse. The remainder of the items were packaged and removed from the property.
4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer.
4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.
5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.
5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.