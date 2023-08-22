The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023
11:53 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a stray dog.
3:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Middle Creek Cemetery.
2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Guilford Road in York Township for an open line 911 call.
6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft and breaking and entering to a storage unit.
8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a disabled motorist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.