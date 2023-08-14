The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023
8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a report of a subject possibly having a heart attack.
3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.
3:35 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Mentzer Road west of Payne Road in Tully Township on a report of a motorcycle crash. Unit one was a 1986 Honda Helix. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an Indiana Hospital. No further information is available.
4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of grass in the roadway.
6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
7:43 p.m. – Deputies assisted Paulding County in attempting to stop a vehicle on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township. The driver was reported to be in mental distress and needing assistance.
8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert Cinemas on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a hit-skip crash. A vehicle parked in the parking lot was struck by an unknown vehicle.
