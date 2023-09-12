VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
3:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Wren Landeck Road in York Township.
7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.
10:44 a.m. – The dog warden responded to a residence on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in HoaglinTownship for a stray dog that was inside a vehicle.
11:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a severe migraine.
11:50 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.
12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was unconscious.
3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.
3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of an assault. Destinee N. Esposito, age 20, of rural Van Wert, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, charged with first degree misdemeanor assault.
5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 709 in York Township to assist with an injured deer.
8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.
10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township on a complaint of branches in the roadway.
11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.