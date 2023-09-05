VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
3:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to check on a disabled motorist.
4:58 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
5:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township for a loose cow.
7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire to check the well being of a subject who had not reported for work.
8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 49 in Willshire Township to assist a Mercer County deputy on a traffic stop.
9:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Willshire Township for a stop sign that was down.
10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for two loose dogs.
10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.
1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of an assault.
4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:04 p.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a hit skip motor vehicle crash on the property at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.
8:10 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on State Route 709 in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Flager Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of two loose donkeys in the roadway.
9 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
9:17 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of criminal damage to a camper at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.