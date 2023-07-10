The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, July 8, 2023
12:20 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible heat attack.
11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township.
2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 49 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of criminal damaging.
7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject for a subject who fell.
9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point on a fireworks complaint.
10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.