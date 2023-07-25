The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, July 22, 2023
12:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of suspicious activity in the area.
1:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayton Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of an ATV speeding past the house several times.
3:43 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
7 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 81 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing.
8:16 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog in the area.
9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.
11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 81 in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject.
12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a
suspicious subject walking and a subject in a vehicle, possibly having a dispute.
2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township on a noise complaint.
2:04 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog locked in a vehicle.
3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on White Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.
2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of a possible domestic dispute.
3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Harrison Township for a welfare check.
6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township on a report of a loose dog in the area.
7:48 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Main Street (Glenmore) in Willshire Township for a subject who passed out.
