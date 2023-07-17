The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, July 15, 2023
2:26 pa.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of domestic dispute.
9:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dickenson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
9:34 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a subject.
9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a utility line down in the roadway.
9:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy on a fireworks complaint.
10:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.
11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
