The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023
12:20 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was disoriented.
7:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject in mental distress.
9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to check the area for a suspicious vehicle.
9:34 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. Unit one, a 2007 General Motors EV 1 driven by Kevin Kimpel of Butler, Indiana, stated that he was backing out of the parking lane, and hit unit two, a 1995 Mercedes GLK350, in the back passenger door. Unit two was allegedly parked when this occurred. The Mercedes had minor damage with a scratch on the door. The EV 1 had functional damage with a dent in the left rear of the bumper.
12:18 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.
1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out their vehicle.
3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township to check on a disabled motorist.
8:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a subject who was ill.
10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence alarm on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township.
11:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
