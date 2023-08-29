The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Midnight – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.
1:31 a.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop at U.S. Route 127 and U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township. After the investigation was complete, a citation for driving under the influence while under the age of 21 and a seat-belt violation was issued to Levi Garrett Saxton, age 18, of Van Wert. Saxton was released and issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.
1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:37 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 118 at Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and Rockford Fire to a location on Central Street in the Village of Ohio City for a gas line that had been struck with an excavator.
4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of grass that was blown into the roadway.
4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a residence and vehicle being egged.
5:14 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.
5:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. Trenten Thomas Harker, age 24, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.
