VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023
2:39 a.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on Union Pleasant Road in Union Township. The vehicle was initially stopped for a speeding violation. It was travelling 114 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. During the investigation, the driver was suspected of driving while under the influence. The driver refused to participate in any of the requested performance testing and was taken into custody being charged with DWI, and possession of a controlled substance, and was issued a citation for speed. Victor Sean Greutman, age 29, of Lima, is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:21 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire & EMS, responded to a report of a rollover motor vehicle crash on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township on a report of a stop sign missing from an intersection.
9:49 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jackson Township on a complaint of a scam.
10 a.m. – The dog warden spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of animal abuse.
10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.
11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of theft, breaking and entering to a storage unit.
12:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having medical difficulties.
5:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.
5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs in the roadway.
6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the roadway.
6:39 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire & EMS, responded to an area of Delphos Southworth Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash. Unit 1, a 2004 Harley Davidson Softail ridden by Nicholas Osting, was westbound on State Road in Washington Township. Osting turned northbound on Delphos Southworth Road, at this point the motorcycle slid out from under him and struck Unit 2, a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Scott Foust. Osting, age 49, of rural Delphos, fled the scene on foot but was later located. Osting, who was issued a traffic citation for leaving the scene and driving under OVI suspension, was transported by Delphos EMS to Van Wert Hospital. Delphos Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and ODNR assisted at the scene.
8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Stephen V. Barnhart, age 28, was later located and arrested for domestic violence. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of trespassing.
10:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a carbon monoxide alarm.
10:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Alexander Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of threats and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.