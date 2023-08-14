VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023
5:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.
5:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a general fire alarm at Cooper Farms on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township.
12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an open line 911 call on Holtery Street in the Village of Scott.
12:43 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of State Route 81 in Liberty Township for a loose dog.
1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint
of receiving threats.
2:22 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a residence on Boyd Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.
3:24 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a unresponsive subject.
3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Harrison Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Ridge Township on a complaint of road signs being down.
4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Line Road in Harrison Township to take a report of a lost or stolen license plate.
5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of reckless operation.
7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of juveniles causing damage to a ditch.
8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of juveniles.
8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.
9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
9:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine, all felonies of the fifth degree. Gregory A. Foster, age 48, of rural Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The subject was located by the Van Wert City Police.
11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.