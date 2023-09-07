VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
1:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on a complaint of public intoxication. Levi Garrett Saxton, age 18, of Van Wert, was arrested for first degree misdemeanor of consuming underage. He was issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court and was released to family.
3:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.
8:42 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point and Van Wert EMS, responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject not breathing.
11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a protection order violation. Kent A. Weiss, age 69, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested for violating a protection order. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.
1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.
5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject driving by revving his engine who possibly did not have a valid license.
7:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject believed to be having a heat-related issue.
7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a lot of black smoke from an unknown source or location. Deputies were not able to locate.
9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on a report of a hit-skip crash.
10:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to investigate a report of an assault.
11:09 p.m. — Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject believed to be having a heat-related issue.
