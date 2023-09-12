VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
1:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check the report of suspicious activity.
1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township to assist Putnam County.
9:03 a.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property and Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. James Sherman Porter, age 42, of West Main Street, Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a severe migraine.
9:30 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.
10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 33 in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of a protection order violation.
11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject.
12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.
1:06 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.
2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of State Route 116 in Ridge Township for the report of a grass fire.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Middle Creek Cemetery.
3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Knittle Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of trespassing.
6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was unable to get up.
7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of trespassing.
11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
