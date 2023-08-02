VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, July 31, 2023
12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Congress Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.
7:18 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Cass Street in the City of Delphos for a subject feeling ill.
9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
1201 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1215 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS and Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to the area of U.S. Route 30 and Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. Unit one, a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Philip Jones of Troy, Ohio, was northbound on Liberty Union. Unit two, a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Mallory Williams of Fort Wayne Indiana, was traveling east on US 30. The Sienna pulled into the intersection, failing to yield for the Jeep, and stuck the Jeep in the passenger door, causing it to go off the road to the left, strike a traffic sign in the median, and drift across two lanes of travel, finally settling in the ditch on the south side of the highway.
1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 116 in Jennings Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject who had not reported for work.
4 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of domestic violence.
4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant at a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire. The warrant was issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jeffrey Lee Kallas, age 22, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of vehicle damage.
6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of harassment.
9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point on a noise complaint.
