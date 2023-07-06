The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, July 3, 2023
7:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 116 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.
10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a stray dog on the property.
10:44 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.
1:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
3:41 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Wesley Stewart Harrison, age 40, of Spencerville, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of an assault.
5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles harassing other juveniles.
7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.
8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a trespassing complaint.
9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in Pleasant Township on a complaint of disorderly conduct.
10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in Pleasant Township for a welfare check.
11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Foster School Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject.
