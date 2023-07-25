VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, July 24, 2023
7:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sibley Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rosalie Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 66 in Washington Township to deliver a message of recovered property.
11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on State Route 697 in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
12:35 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on State Route 697 in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to contact a resident for the Paulding County Sheriff.
12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township on a complaint of identity theft.
2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and Rockford Fire to a location on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a field fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.
2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check a open line 911 call.
3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 118 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:19 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire, Wren Fire, and Convoy Fire to a field fire on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township.
5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist with a flat tire.
8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of juveniles playing on the tracks.
8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township on a report of a male subject jumping out in front of vehicles.
10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.
11:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
11:41 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
