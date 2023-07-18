The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, July 17, 2023
12:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of disorderly conduct.
4:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on State Route 81 in Jennings Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.
9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of theft.
9:28 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 118 in Liberty Township. It was reported that a single semi-truck pulling a grain trailer had rolled over. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.
10:39 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a resident.
12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of two dogs being caged inside an abandoned barn.
2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a visibility issue at the intersection.
3:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a visibility issue at the intersection.
3:28 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of a domestic violence incident that had taken place at a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township. The incident remains under investigation.
4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
5:39 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a subject having chest pain and difficulty breathing.
7:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Route 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Auglaize County Line Road in Jennings Township on a complaint of trespassing.
