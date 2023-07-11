The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, July 10, 2023
7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with an unknown problem.
9:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:46 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a subject not breathing.
10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bowers Road in Union Township for a report of three dogs running in the roadway.
11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded motorist.
6:33 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lynn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township for a possible domestic situation in a vehicle.
