The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.
2:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.
6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.
7:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township on a theft complaint.
8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.
12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
4:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a property on Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering.
4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of a low hanging utility line.
6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.
7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Elgin to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
