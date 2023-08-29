The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
2:39 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.
12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clearview Drive in Washington Township to investigate a fraud complaint.
1:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject.
3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Misty Dawn Owens, age 50, of the location, was arrested on a first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. While at the location, deputies investigated a second complaint of domestic between a juvenile and adult. That incident is still under investigation.
3:55 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Route 709 in York Township for a subject with a fast heart rate feeling like passing out.
4 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for community control violation. Skylar David Lord-Riser, age 23, of Lima, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject who was burned.
6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township to check a report of a vehicle sitting in the roadway.
8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of criminal damage at the Middle Point Ball Park.
10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a report of a vehicle sitting along the roadway.
