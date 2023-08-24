The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile having a reaction to a drug.
7:04 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.
8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for three loose goats.
8:30 a.m.- Deputies responded to an area on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a report of an ATV being ridden in the roadway.
11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 33 in Willshire Township on a report of a domestic dispute.
11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer.
12:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a commercial fire alarm.
12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the road.
2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to check a car alarm that was active.
4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
5 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township to assist a disabled motorist.
5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.
6:13 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a carbon monoxide alarm.
6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township to check an abandoned vehicle.
6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 66 in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious male walking.
8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.