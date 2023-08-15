The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday, Aug, 14, 2023
5:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maxine Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was dizzy.
8:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.
9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a loose dog.
12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a hit skip crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.
4 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Justin Conrad Pegg, age 26, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of vehicle damage.
4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a suspicious male in the area.
6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Wren to investigate a complaint of menacing.
7:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty standing.
8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a subject with neck pain.
8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Steet in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
10:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of three juveniles running around the area.
