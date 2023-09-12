VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to remove a tire from the roadway.
6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.
7 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
7:26 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.
8:45 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject feeling lightheaded.
11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
11:49 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a subject who had fallen.
12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:49 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a breaking and entering to a structure on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point.
3:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.
3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.
5:42 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.
7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 697 in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.
7:23 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Adult Parole Authority. Robert S. Zorman, age 31, of 719 E. Main St., Van Wert, was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check for a possible violation of protection order.
8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.
10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.
