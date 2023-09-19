The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
2:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Boroff Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject in distress.
7:09 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.
9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maplewood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.
12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township to assist with a runaway juvenile.
2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township on a report of three suspicious subjects going door to door.
5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township on a report of a truck losing items on the roadway.
6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.