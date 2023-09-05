The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a disorderly subject.
1:15 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Morris Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a possible stroke.
4 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.
9:25 a.m. – The dog warden responded to a residence on Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a loose dog that caused a subject to fall.
10:28 a.m. – The dog warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.
11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.
11:16 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Clayworth Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a loose dog.
11:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
1:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of fraud.
4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of loose dogs.
5:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.
5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of theft.
6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.
7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having severe pain.
9:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.
