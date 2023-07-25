The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, July 21, 2023
12:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a welfare check on a subject who failed to show for work.
8:33 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township on a complaint of two stray dogs in the area.
9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of property damage caused by a vehicle turning around.
3:18 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a location on Ervin Road in The City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog at a business.
3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a subject receiving a bad check.
5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of domestic violence. Both subjects involved were arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Alisha Renee Rowland, age 31, of Lima, Ohio, and Austin K. Coyne, age 30, of Convoy, both face charges of misdemeanor 1 domestic violence.
9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of vandalism to a utility box.
9:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a diabetic emergency.
9:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.