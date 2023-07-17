The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, July 14, 2023
12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to assist with a disabled vehicle.
6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject in a parked vehicle.
11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.
12:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with low blood pressure.
2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Union Township on a report of reckless operation.
3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a welfare check.
6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.
7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.