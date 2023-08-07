The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023
1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a domestic call.
8:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a motor vehicle crash.
11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road to standby as a peace officer.
1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject.
2:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of property damage.
3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.
5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township on a report of suspicious activity.
6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a theft complaint.
8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Goodwin Road in York Township for a animal welfare check.
