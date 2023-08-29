The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
5:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.
8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS on mutual aid with Delphos EMS in the City of Delphos.
10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a possible drunk driver.
10:50 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Samuel Joseph Cassidy, age 21, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing.
12:02 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint of fraud from a resident on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.
12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 49 in Willshire Township to deliver a message from the Decatur Indiana Police.
12:44 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a dog.
3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township reference an abandoned vehicle.
7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.
8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township on a complaint of loose goats.
9:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of State Route 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with neck pain from a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
