The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, Aug. 18, 2023
3:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious person at the property.
11:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from State Route 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of identity theft.
11:32 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject who was ill.
12:02 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of State Route 81 in Liberty Township for a stray dog.
12:14 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos on a report of dogs possibly abandoned at a residence.
12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Nachbar Road in Union Township for a subject who passed out.
3:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Carpenter Road in Washington Township on a fraud complaint.
5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Morgan Road in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.
6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.
6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a ruptured water line.
10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to check an area of Liberty Township after receiving a report from the Indianapolis Air Traffic Control Center of someone shining a blue laser light in the sky. An aircraft flying over the area had reported the incident to the control center.
